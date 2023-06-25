English
French Muslim cycles over 5,000 km to perform Hajj

French Muslim cycles to perform Hajj

SHAFAQNA-Nabil Ennasri, a French Muslim of Moroccan origin, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia after covering a distance of over 5,000 km by bicycle to perform Hajj.

He began his journey in Paris on April 22, and has crossed 11 countries including Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Greece, Jordan and Turkiye.

Ennasri is a French affairs analyst, writer and civil society activist focusing on a variety of social issues, including discrimination and education.

