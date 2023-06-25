[Video] The Sunni view: What happened after Muhammad?

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of the “Understanding Islam” series of videos on “The Sunni Perspective: What Happened After Muhammad?” by Dr. Chris Hewer.

What happened after Muhammad: the Sunni view? There are some questions in the lives of all societies that appear not to have a resolution but which require us to understand the different positions of all parties.

The question of what should have happened about the leadership of the Muslim community after the death of Muhammad is one of them. Do not ask me to solve a question that has divided Muslims far more intelligent than me for centuries! In this article, I will discuss the Sunni view and in Part Twelve, the Shi’a view. The word Sunni is derived from the term sunna or the customary practice of Muhammad.

All Muslims will say that they follow the sunna but the term Sunni relates to the largest group amongst Muslims worldwide, who are found throughout the world. They comprise some 85 to 90 per cent of all Muslims.

Central to their position is that God does not decree in the Qur’an who was to follow Muhammad, what kind of a leadership that should be or how the question of selecting a new leader should be organised.

Further, they hold that Muhammad did not nominate his successor or say how the new leader should be selected. God and Muhammad were silent on the question; therefore it was left up to the community to resolve.

