Muharram Announcement 2023 | AMYN

SHAFAQNA- YouTube channel JawadQazwini announces that thanks to your incredible support, AMYN will host programs at the Arab American Cultural and Community Center for the first 10 nights of Muharram.

Respected scholar Syed Javad Qazwini will give instructive lectures and you can also enjoy the heartbreaking Noha concerts by the famous Mullah Ali Al-Hakim!

The programs will commence at 7 PM, allowing you ample time to attend other evening events.

📍 Address: 10555 Stancliff Rd. Houston, TX 77099 Looking forward to your presence and participation.

 

