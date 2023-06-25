English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle East

US National Security Advisor expresses deep concern over Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians

0
Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-US national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about settler attacks on Palestinian villages in a call with his Israeli counterpart.

The US National Security Advisor reiterated during a telephone call made on June 23 the importance of holding accountable those responsible for such acts of violence.

Sullivan encouraged additional steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions and called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activity, that further inflame tensions.

Sullivan conveyed the United States’ hope that the parties build on the commitments made during talks at Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and reconvene soon.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: More than 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 23 June 2023

asadian

Poll: 80% of Palestinians want Mahmoud Abbas to resign

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 02 June 2023

asadian

Israeli forces detain 13 Palestinians

asadian

Israel brings in 10,000 Indian labourers to replace Palestinians

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer (26 May 2023)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.