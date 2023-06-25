US National Security Advisor expresses deep concern over Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-US national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about settler attacks on Palestinian villages in a call with his Israeli counterpart.

The US National Security Advisor reiterated during a telephone call made on June 23 the importance of holding accountable those responsible for such acts of violence.

Sullivan encouraged additional steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions and called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activity, that further inflame tensions.

Sullivan conveyed the United States’ hope that the parties build on the commitments made during talks at Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and reconvene soon.

