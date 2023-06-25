English
Vietnam joins international community to solve food security crisis

SHAFAQNA-Vietnam is willing to join international efforts in ensuring global food security, solving urgent challenges of increasing food.

Vietnam recognises the importance of humanitarian assistance and supports the role by relevant United Nations agencies and regional agencies in mobilising and delivering humanitarian assistance in conflicts, disasters, other emergency situations, for saving lives, effective response to food insecurity, emergencies, said a Vietnamese representative at the meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Humanitarian Affairs Segment 2023.

