Taliban leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable life’ in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.

The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

In his Eid message Akhundzada said that under the rule of Taliban, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages, “and their Shariah rights have been protected.”

Source: apnews

www.shafaqna.com

