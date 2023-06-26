English
Mitsotakis sworn in as Greek PM

SHAFAQNA-Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked Monday on his second term as Greece’s prime minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.

“No adversary, absolute dominance of Mitsotakis,” headlined centrist newspaper Ta Nea.

Hailing the “strong mandate”, Mitsotakis said that “major reforms will proceed rapidly”, adding that he had “ambitious” targets for his next four years in power that could “transform” Greece.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

