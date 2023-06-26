Al-Azhar: it is time to adopt a serious and unified position towards Israeli regime

SHAFAQNA- Al-Azhar expressed his strong and decisive opposition to the action of the Israeli regime in desecrating the Holy Quran and tearing and burning a copy of it in the south of Nablus.

According to RT, Al-Azhar announced: “The continuation of this occupying regime in committing its crimes in front of the eyes and ears of the international community and the inability of the world to prevent and scandalize its crimes and bloody behaviors is unjustified complicity and a crime against humanity, and it is a clear violation of international law and all charters that confirm the respect of religious sanctities and the guarantee of freedom of worship.”

This religious center added: “The time has come to adopt a serious and unified Arab and Islamic stance towards this terrorist regime, which has always committed the most heinous crimes against our Palestinian brothers.”

The said center emphasized: “It is also necessary to take quick and binding measures to establish an independent Palestinian state with the capital of Quds al-Sharif.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian