Iran’s Chargé d’affaires in Kuwait: Tehran proposes formation of dialogue & regional cooperation forum

SHAFAQNA- Ebrahim Nowrozi, the chargé d’affaires of the Iranian embassy in Kuwait, announced the idea of forming a forum for dialogue and regional cooperation with the participation of eight regional countries by Iran.

Nowrozi announced in a statement: “This idea was proposed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian during his periodic trip to the countries of the Gulf (Persian) region.

In this statement, he pointed out that the good neighborly policy pursued by the current Iranian government in the region has led to the development and deepening of relations between neighboring countries in the past two years, and added: “the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the visit of the Saudi foreign minister. Tehran is another link in the series of successes of Iran’s foreign policy in strengthening and consolidating dialogue and good neighborliness.”

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Iranian Embassy pointed out that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important poles of the West Asian region and with their potentials, enormous economic and development possibilities and superior human resources, they can play a decisive role in the equations of the world economy. : The visit of Iran’s foreign minister to four countries in the region is in the interest of all the people of the region. Based on common elements, Iran extends a hand of friendship to all Islamic countries and regional poles.

Stating that “revival of Islamic civilization is one of the distinctive features of our social and popular integration”, Nowrozi wrote in the continuation of this statement: “Iran considers the development and security of the region as two complementary and inseparable concepts, and in addition to this, security, peace and development It considers the neighboring countries as its security and stability.

In the end, he pointed out that Abdullahiyan, in his periodical trip to the countries of the region, has been the bearer of the forum for dialogue and regional cooperation with the presence of eight countries of the region to be the basis of any collective action in the future, from Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Oman were mentioned as eight countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian