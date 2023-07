SHAFAQNA- Lahich is an urban-type settlement located in the Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan.

Lahich is an ancient center of handicraft production of copper utensils. Built on the principle of quarterly development, it is an original monument of medieval urban planning and architectural art with cobbled streets and squares, a developed sewerage and water supply system, and buildings built of stone, but laid out with wooden yards.

Source: Shafaqna Russia