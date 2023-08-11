Expert: Iran’s countermeasures with regard to JCPOA caused US to negotiate with Iran

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– A professor of political geography asserts: Iran’s countermeasures with regard to JCPOA and increasing percentage of uranium enrichment and producing uranium enriched up to 60% were the factors that cause the US to negotiate with Iran. Because of these reasons, the US and its close allies in the Middle East concluded that they should put an end to this matter and the tensions should not turn into a total war in the region.

Probably Iran and the US agreement is a temporary political agreement

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Mohammad Golafrouz said: “Regarding the agreements between Iran and the US, it seems that there exists a temporary political agreement. The negotiations between Iranian and American diplomats that have been addressed in the media directly and indirectly are a temporary political agreement to prevent the growing tension between Iran and the US in the region and in the world”.

He added: American political leaders and geopoliticians have understood that if the previous routine is continued, conflicts will certainly be occurred between Iran and Israel in the Persian Gulf or proxy wars will begin which were occurred between Iran and regional powers several years ago. These proxy wars may be expanded into a direct war. Thus, by taking into account the geopolitical issues, the US decided to prevent tension between Iran and the countries in the region.

The world will not tolerate another total war in the Middle East

He explained: “Iran’s countermeasures with regard to JCPOA and increasing percentage of uranium enrichment and producing uranium enriched up to 60% were the factors that cause the US to negotiate with Iran. Because of these reasons, the US and its allies in the Middle East concluded that they should put an end to this matter and tensions should not turn into a total war in the region. The US concluded that the world will not tolerate another total war in the Middle East under the current conditions where this country and member countries of NATO are involved in the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the tension between China and Taiwan in East Asia. Hence, they moved toward giving concession to Iran and preventing the occurrence of a war that has definitely been predicted. This view was led to agreements toward selling of oil and release of Iran’s money in other countries.

