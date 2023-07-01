Expert: “None of parties” want to accept that JCPOA is dead

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– A university professor and an expert on international affairs says: “none of the parties, Iran and the US, does not want to accept that “the JCPOA is dead”. The Biden administration postpones announcing that the JCPOA is dead and the government of Iran, too, acts in the same way since it does not want the current governments in Washington and Tehran suffer the consequences arising from it.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Mehdi Motaharnia said: “JCPOA has no longer a place in the political sphere of Iran and the US from a pragmatic perspective but Tehran tries to preserve the JCPOA. Americans also do not consider JCPOA as one of their priorities and on the other hand, they do not want at all to reduce the sanctions on Iran even after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA. But at the same time, none of the parties does not want to accept that “the JCPOA is dead”.

He added: Biden probably fails in 2024 United States presidential election. On the other hand, in the US Congress, whether in the House of Representatives or the Senate, the majority of the Democratic and Republican parties are unanimous in Iran nuclear deal. In such space, what are Americans looking for in the Executive branch led by Biden? They are seeking to exchange prisoners.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

