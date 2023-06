SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram went to Mashaar-Mina today (26 June 2023) to spend the Day of Tarwiyah.

The Day of Tarwiyah is the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah, and pilgrims must spend the night in Mina until sunrise

on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

