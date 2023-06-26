Italy: Controversial law could shut down hundreds of Islamic prayer spaces

SHAFAQNA-Premier Meloni’s far-right party pushes bill that could close down over 1,000 Muslim worship places.

A controversial law proposed by the ruling far-right coalition has again brought Muslims and their places of worship to the fore of Italy’s political discourse.

If passed, the law could shut down hundreds of Islamic prayer spaces, a prospect triggering alarm within the country’s 2.5 million-strong Muslim community.

Opposition politicians are also up in arms against a bill that they believe is unconstitutional and a form of “unacceptable discrimination.”

Presented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, the bill will target prayer spaces that are not in mosques or those that have never received formal approval to be used for worship, such as the premises of various Muslim cultural organizations.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com