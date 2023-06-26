Rights group: 80% of Gaza children suffer psychological distress

SHAFAQNA-Recent study has shown that eight out of ten children in the besieged Gaza Strip suffer from psychological distress.

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Abu Jameh explained that studies and research have pointed to the psychological effects on the people in Gaza. In 2022 Save the Children said the majority – or 80 per cent – of children in Gaza are mentally distressed, he added.

He added that two-thirds of parents in the Gaza Strip feel that they are unable to provide adequate support to their children or feel that they are unable to perform their roles as parents.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com