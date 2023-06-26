English
Egypt: Rescuers search for survivors after 13-storey building collapse

Rescue crews

SHAFAQNA- Rescue crews in Egypt are searching for survivors after the collapse of a 13-storey building in Alexandria on Monday (26 June 2023).

The number of people trapped under the rubble of the building in Sidi Bishr district used to house holidaymakers is currently unknown. Local police suggested the collapse was caused by a “vertical split” in the building’s structure.

The Egyptian health ministry said that at least four people were injured in the collapse, adding the injuries were minor and mostly as a result of suffocation.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

