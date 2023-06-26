English
50 years after Vietnam War bombs still kill

Vietnam War

SHAFAQNA- 50 years after the Vietnam War ended, its bombs continue to kill. Ho Sy Bay, 62, was rummaging around in his garden in central Vietnam when he struck something harder than sand or soil. Cautiously, he brushed aside the surrounding dirt and realised he was staring at an unexploded missile.

Although Sy was unsure if the fuse was still intact, he picked up the bomb and placed it carefully in a thicket on one side of his vegetable patch.

“I found it last Thursday,” Sy told Al-Jazeera on a visit to his home in Quang Tri province, adding that he informed local officials right away. “Sometimes I find other objects as well. After the war, I started working as a scrap collector and found many types of explosives. Back in 1975, when I was 20, I would find bigger explosives with metal detectors and sell them.”

