Putin discusses Wagner rebellion with Iran’s President & Qatar Emir over phone

SHAFAQNA-Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Monday, discussed Wagner rebellion with Iran’s President and Qatar Emir over phone.

During the phone call on Monday, the Iranian president reportedly voiced Tehran’s support for the measures taken by the Russian government to deal with the June 24 revolt by the Wagner group, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement said the two presidents also discussed international issues, including ensuring stability in the South Caucasus region and the need to find a settlement to the Syrian issue.

Presidents of Iran and Russia reviewed further expansion of bilateral cooperation, underlining the need for implementing the agreements already signed between the two countries on trade, energy and transportation cooperation.

The Kremlin said Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, supported the Russian leadership against the rebellion during the phone talk with Putin, and the two leaders confirmed mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“The Qatari leader expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the events of 24 June,” it said.

Source: IRNA, middleeastmonitor

