Statistics of Hajj pilgrims in past 54 years

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced that it has hosted over 99 million Hajj pilgrims in the past fifty-four years.

The Saudi Arabian news agency quoted the data from the General Statistics Organization of the country, stating: “In the past 54 years, over 99 million Hajj pilgrims have entered this country.”

Continuing the report, the news agency states: “The mentioned statistics correspond to the time when the process of statistics gathering began in Saudi Arabia in 1390 AH (Hijri) until last year, which is 1443 AH (Hijri).”

Saudi Arabia predicts that this year’s Hajj pilgrims, which begin on Monday, will exceed two million.

The statistics for the past year show that 899,353 pilgrims were from within Saudi Arabia, including 779,919 from outside Saudi Arabia.

Source: RT

