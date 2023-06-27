Iraq builds 15 new residential cities

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Housing and Construction in Iraq has announced the design of 15 new residential cities throughout the country, presenting them as investment opportunities.

According to the official newspaper “Al-Sabah” in Iraq, the government of the country has taken unprecedented steps in the past few decades to address the housing problem. The necessary designs for the construction of 15 new residential cities have been prepared, and in the first phase, 5 townships have been presented as investment opportunities.

In this regard, “Istabraq Sabah,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Construction in Iraq, said: “In line with the government’s plan, this ministry has prepared the main designs for 15 residential cities in the province of Baghdad and other provinces of the country. Each city in the first phase will include 100,000 housing units and the distribution of 500,000 land plots with water, sewage, and electricity services.”

He added: The ownership of the lands on which these cities will be built has also been transferred to the ministry, and in the first phase, 5 townships have been announced as investment opportunities.

He further stated: These cities will be built with comprehensive services and provide quality drinking water. The goal is to provide housing for the middle and lower-income classes.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com