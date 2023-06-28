Afghanistan: 13,000 girls and boys deprived of education in Khost

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Ministry of Education in Khost province states that in several remote districts of the province, approximately thirteen thousand girls and boys are deprived of education.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the director of publications in the province added that the absence of schools and poor economic conditions have resulted in thousands of children and youth being unable to access schools.

Sayed Kabir Sangin, the director of publications at the Ministry of Education in Khost, said, “Nearly 13,000 girls and boys who have reached the age of education completion are deprived of education due to the distance, extreme poverty, and the remoteness of educational centers.”

Some residents of various districts in Khost also attribute the lack of schools as one of the significant reasons for their children’s deprivation of education and demand that the Taliban address this challenge.

Shamir Haqyar, a resident of Nadershah Kot district, said, “There are no schools in some areas of Nadershah Kot district, which results in a significant number of children who have reached the legal age for school enrollment being deprived of education due to the absence of schools. We urge the Ministry of Education to take serious action in this regard.”

Nisar Mahboob, a resident of Khost, said, “In some remote areas and districts of Khost where there are no schools for students, it is necessary to build schools for them.”

Sharif Shahin, another resident of Khost, said, “Children who have reached the legal age for school attendance do not have schools available for them, and the existing schools have been destroyed and need to be reconstructed.”

However, local officials in Khost acknowledge the shortage of schools in the province and state that in various areas of the province, they have collaborated with high-ranking Taliban officials in the construction of nearly 100 schools.

Shabeer Ahmad Osmani, the head of information and culture in Khost, said, “The Ministry of Education has proposed the construction of 100 schools in Khost, which is a fundamental need, and they have made this request to the Ministry, and once the development budget is approved, the fate of these schools will be clarified.”

Sabri Ya’qoubi, Musa Khel, and Qalandar are among the districts in Khost where, according to the speakers, a significant number of their children still do not have access to schools.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com