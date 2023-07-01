English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificCultureFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Discovery of a statue from Kushan Empire in Paktika

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Local Taliban authorities in Paktika province have reported the discovery of a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue in the region.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, the Taliban’s Information and Culture Department in Paktika stated that on Saturday, July 2nd, a small-sized Buddha statue was found in the Omar Khail district of this province.

A resident of Paktika discovered this historical artifact while engaged in house construction.

The newsletter from the Taliban’s Information and Culture Department states that this statue has a historical antiquity of 2,000 years and belongs to the era of the Kushan Empire.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Concerns about trafficking of Afghanistan’s antiquities

Related posts

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Leader requests a plan to ban Facebook

asadian

UNAMA: 3,744 civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan since emergence of Taliban

asadian

Taliban: We hope for “expansion of Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation”

asadian

Afghanistan: 13,000 girls and boys deprived of education in Khost

asadian

UN: More than 1000 Afghan civilians killed since 2021

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable life’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.