Afghanistan: Discovery of a statue from Kushan Empire in Paktika

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Local Taliban authorities in Paktika province have reported the discovery of a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue in the region.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, the Taliban’s Information and Culture Department in Paktika stated that on Saturday, July 2nd, a small-sized Buddha statue was found in the Omar Khail district of this province.

A resident of Paktika discovered this historical artifact while engaged in house construction.

The newsletter from the Taliban’s Information and Culture Department states that this statue has a historical antiquity of 2,000 years and belongs to the era of the Kushan Empire.

