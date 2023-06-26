Lebanon: President of Maronite League meets with Vatican Secretary of State

SHAFAQNA-President of the Maronite League, Khalil Karam, visited the Vatican City, where he met with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Archbishop Paul Richard Callagher.

Karam indicated that talks focused during both two meetings on the presidential vacuum, the Syrian displacement and its negative repercussions on Lebanon at all levels, supporting Catholic schools, particularly the partially free ones and those located in remote areas to maintain their ability to persist, and providing decent educational services for students, especially those who come from poor and low-income families.”

Source: nna-leb.gov.lb

