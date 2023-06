SHAFAQNA- Some photos of the mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) at holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom.

The people of the holy city of Qom moved to the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in the form of mourning processions from different parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS).

