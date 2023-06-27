Sayyid Atta Taghavi Asl: “The voice of protests in Russia” will get louder as the war in Ukraine is prolonged

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “The Wagner group should not be seen as a mercenary group that acts as a lever and an operational arm at the disposal of the Russian army and security forces. It can be a feedback from the public opinion and the perception of the public opinion about the war between Russia and Ukraine,” An expert on international issues said about the consequences of the Wagner rebellion for the future of Russia.

There is a kind of divergence and lack of cohesion between the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine

In response to the questions that “what are the consequences of the Wagner rebellion for the future of Russia and Putin personally? ” and “Is it possible that such riots will happen again in Russia in the future?, ” Dr. Sayyid Atta Taghavi Asl said: “As behind the Wagner group, the security system “KGB” is located, in fact this group is a deviant arm of the Russian army in guerrilla and urban wars that have been tested in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. The essence of the issue and the formation of an army of mercenaries is an initiative in the Russian security system, but what happened and Commander Wagner was forced to make such a decision and his fate is not known today, certainly first of all brings this point to the minds of international observers that there is a kind of divergence and lack of cohesion among the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.”

Putin will be forced to reconsider maximum demands for peace in Ukraine

He added: “If this move does not lead to more unfortunate events in the political structure of Russia, it will definitely send the smallest message that there is a serious gap and a look at the approach of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. This message will certainly weaken Putin’s position, and there is no doubt about it. If Putin can manage this issue and overcome it, with the gap created in the integration of the Russian forces and with the feedback of this issue in the Russian public opinion, Putin will have to reconsider the maximum demands for peace in Ukraine. Today, Russia has realized that with the erosion and prolongation of this war, such issues will occur. Russia has not yet received a suitable outcome from the war in Ukraine.”

As long as the war in Ukraine continues, it will lead to changes in Russia

Taghavi Asl stated: “No matter how long this war continues, it will lead to changes in Russia. Therefore, in the short term, we may see everything as good and pasteurized from the outside, but far from the appearance of politics in Russia, other events are happening inside the shell, and these events will lead to the end of this war. What has been shown is the divergence in the Russian Armed Forces and the protest that is heard from one of the unofficial and at the same time official arms and a subset of the Russian Armed Forces. The feedback of this issue and its transmission to Russian public opinion shows that the gap that the Ukrainian war has created inside Russia is getting bigger day by day in the Russian society. The Wagner group should not be seen as a mercenary group that acts as a lever and an operational arm at the disposal of the Russian army and security forces. The performance of this group can be a feedback from the public opinion about the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

Wagner’s line of protest goes back to the Russian society

In the future, we will definitely see protests inside Russia

He continued: “The protest and rebellion of the commander of the Wagners was not the only protest by these forces. His protest has a social extension and the line of this protest goes back to the Russian society. The commander of the Wagners knew the outcome of the public opinion of the Russian society to some extent and he knows that the public opinion of Russia has such objection and they want to announce to the Wagners that this war will not have a positive result and achievement for Russia. I believe that the protest of the Wagners should be seen beyond the consequences that will involve their commander and beyond the Russian army’s dealings with them. The social extension of this protest goes back to the Russian society and shows that this gap is serious and this war has become very erosive. We will definitely see protests inside Russia in the future.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian