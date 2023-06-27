UN expert calls on US to apologise for torture of Guantanamo Bay prison inmates

SHAFAQNA- A United Nations expert urged the United States to apologise for Guantanamo abuses.

In a report released on Monday, UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain said the torture of detainees at secret locations known as black sites and subsequently at Guantanamo is the “single most significant barrier” to ensuring justice for the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

“The importance of apology and guarantees of non-repetition to both the victims of terrorism and the victims of torture betrayed by these practices will be no less pressing in the years ahead,” the report read.

Rights groups have long denounced rights violations at Guantanamo – including forced feedings and beatings of detainees, and a lack of due process – and demanded its closure.

Ni Aolain’s report on Monday said the abuses are ongoing at the prison facility, highlighting “structural shortcomings and systematic arbitrariness including in training, operating procedures, and the fulfillment of detainees’ rights to health care, family council and justice”.

Moreover, Ni Aolain underscored the “near-constant surveillance, forced cell extractions, undue use of restraints” and solitary confinement that she said continue to be used at Guantanamo.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Ni Aolain said every inmate she met lives with the “unrelenting harms” caused by their systematic “rendition, torture and arbitrary detention”.

“I observed that after two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound, and it’s ongoing,” she said.