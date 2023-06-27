Ex-Under Secretary General: UNSC should reflect new realities of world

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Security Council should include countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America to reflect the new realities of the world, former UN Under-Secretary-General Sergey Ordzhonikidze.

In 1945, at the end of World War II, representatives from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco, United States, at the United Nations Conference on the Establishment of an International Organization to draft the UN Charter, which they signed on June 26, 1945.

According to the former UN under-secretary general, there is currently no alternative to the UN, as the world has always experienced periods of war and peaceful coexistence.

Ordzhonikidze emphasized that the UN is not a separate structure that exists apart from others. However, when member states disagree on certain issues and have serious contradictions, the UN cannot function because these states have completely opposite views on international peace and security issues.

