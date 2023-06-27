Poll: Historic number of Americans prefer neither President Biden nor Trump

SHAFAQNA- A historic number of Americans prefer neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump be elected president in 2024, according to a new CNN/SSRS poll.

The survey found that 33 percent favored Trump, and 32 percent were opting for Biden, but that 36 percent viewed neither positively. Specifically among registered voters, 31 percent preferred neither frontrunner candidate.

The numbers show a deflection from the norm, whereas usually the majority of Americans prefer at least one frontrunner. In 2020, only 5 percent in CNN’s final poll of the election period said they disliked Biden and Trump. In 2012, the number was even smaller — 3 percent of voters expressed a distaste for Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, according to CNN.

The new poll, conducted between June 13 to 17, reflects Biden’s declining approval rating. A poll from earlier this month found that the president’s disapproval rating had increased by 2 percentage points since April.

Source: thehill

www.shafaqna.com