India: Mosque set on fire in Alwar Rajasthan

SHAFAQNA- According to India Muslim History twitter account, a mosque set on fire in Alwar Rajasthan. The decades old mosque was torched after a dispute broke out over the dargah adjacent to it.



Mosque set on fire in Rajasthan's #Alwar, BJP leader among accused. Decades-old mosque was set on fire after a dispute occurred related to dargah adjacent to it.

Congress govt must take strict measures against right wingers and rebuild mosque immediately. pic.twitter.com/cmUgbKcS5K

— India Muslim History (@syedurahman) June 26, 2023