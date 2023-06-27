English
India: Mosque set on fire in Alwar Rajasthan

SHAFAQNA- According to India Muslim History twitter account, a mosque set on fire in Alwar Rajasthan. The decades old mosque was torched after a dispute broke out over the dargah adjacent to it.

