“Hajj is a kind of utopia, a moment of universal brotherhood and equality”

Hajj utopia

SHAFAQNA- “The spectacle of Hajj reflects the true human desire for equality. It will never be fully achieved, but it will always be part of the human dream of a better world. Hajj is a kind of utopia, a moment of universal brotherhood and equality”, Alija Izetbegovic twiiter account writes.

