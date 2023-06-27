SHAFAQNA- “The spectacle of Hajj reflects the true human desire for equality. It will never be fully achieved, but it will always be part of the human dream of a better world. Hajj is a kind of utopia, a moment of universal brotherhood and equality”, Alija Izetbegovic twiiter account writes.





In the spectacle of the Hajj, the genuine human aspiration for equality is reflected. It will never be fully achieved, but it will be always a part of the human dream of a better world. The Hajj is a sort of utopia, a moment of universal brotherhood and equality. pic.twitter.com/2kLcEhdcS1 — Alija Izetbegović (@IzetQuotes) June 25, 2023

www.shafaqna.com