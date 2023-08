SHAFAQNA- Beautiful photos of the great Mosque of Samarra in Iraq, published originally by MENA Visuals twitter account.

The great Mosque of Samarra, Iraq pic.twitter.com/Mg8z4wZTl6 — Middle East & North Africa Visuals 🏛️ (@menavisualss) June 22, 2023

Iraqi cultural heritage

