Imam al-Baqir (AS) witnessed tragedy of Karbala at age of four!

SHAFAQNA- We often forget that Imam al-Baqir (AS) witnessed the tragedy of Karbala, saw his grandfather and family martyred and saw his sick father in chains. All of this at the age of four…we can’t even fathom the extent of the trauma he’s endured.

