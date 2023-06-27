SHAFAQNA- A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength, Allamah Tabatabaei said.

Hussain Makke twits, “A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength. He knows that his affairs are not in his own hands: he is, therefore, not afraid of any possible loss, and if any harm comes to him he is not sorry about it, said Allamah Tabatabaei”.

A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength. He knows that his affairs are not in his own hands: he is, therefore, not afraid of any possible loss, and if any harm comes to him he is not sorry about it. – Allamah Tabatabaei — Hussain Makke (@HMakke91) June 26, 2023

