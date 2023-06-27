English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia islam

A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength

0
believing man

SHAFAQNA- A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength, Allamah Tabatabaei said.

Hussain Makke twits, “A believing man, because of his belief in Allah relies on a firm support and strength. He knows that his affairs are not in his own hands: he is, therefore, not afraid of any possible loss, and if any harm comes to him he is not sorry about it, said Allamah Tabatabaei”.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Am I Trying to Convince Allah (SWT) in Dua?

asadian

[Video] We always turn back to Allah (SWT)

asadian

[Video] The Mercy of Allah (SWT) in the Quran

asadian

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:26): Allah (SWT) the Owner of Sovereignty (Part-1)

shafaqna14

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Allah (SWT)

asadian

Can Muslims Celebrate Halloween?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.