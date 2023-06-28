[Video] Young Pakistani walking from Punjab to Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA– “Usman Arshad” is a young Pakistani who started walking for the purpose of performing the Hajj pilgrimage from the Punjab province of Pakistan six months ago.

As reported by News 24, Arshad said to the news outlet, “I have walked 5,400 kilometers to reach the Masjid al-Haram.”

He added, “I started my journey for the Hajj pilgrimage from Punjab, Pakistan, and after passing through various cities of this country as well as Iran and the UAE, I have entered Saudi Arabia.”

This pilgrim of the house of God continues: “The weather was very hot in Punjab when I started my journey, and when I reached Balochistan, Pakistan, the weather condition became better and cool. The same situation continued during the passage through Iran, to the extent that the cold weather changed the color of my skin.”

Usman’s journey to reach Mecca was not easy. He stopped in Iran and the UAE during his journey before heading to Saudi Arabia.

Source: News 24

