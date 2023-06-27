Americans fear of AI revealed in Polls

SHAFAQNA- Americans are more fearful than enthusiastic about AI. But these technologies bring far more joy than fear.

According to Reason, Americans are benefiting from generative artificial intelligence (AI) (AI that can create text, voice and video), but both business leaders and the general public fear this technology will lead to disaster.

A survey of 119 attendees at the Yale CEO Summit on June 12 found that 42 percent believed in AI. It could “destroy the human race” within 5-10 years. The majority do not overestimate the risk of A.I. occurring.

These fears are pervasive in the general public. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,415 USA adults conducted on May 16 found that 61% believed AI More than two-thirds are concerned about the negative impact of artificial intelligence, which could jeopardize the future of civilization. The survey also found that people are three times more likely to predict “negative effects” from AI. than those who do not.

In a YouGov poll on April 3, nearly 70% of respondents supported a “6-month pause in some types of AI development.”

Source: Reason

