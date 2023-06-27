English
Occupied West Bank: Over 85 settler attacks recorded under one week

SHAFAQNA- Israeli settlers have carried out more than 85 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in the last week, prompting security officials to warn that the ongoing violence against Palestinian villages could lead to loss of control.

Walla news outlet cited a security official on Monday (26 June 2023) who said the “nationalist crime” committed by settlers is approaching the moment of being “out of control”. “There is a feeling of losing control in the field,” an army official told Walla.

Israeli settlers have been rampaging through Palestinian villages near Ramallah and Nablus since Tuesday. At least one Palestinian has been killed in the attacks and dozens of people wounded. The majority of the attacks were arson of crops, cars and houses.

Source: middleeasteye

