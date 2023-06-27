English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: pilgrims head for Plain of Arafat for most important of pilgrimage

0
pilgrims head for Plain of Arafat

SHAFAQNA-The Hajj pilgrims headed for the Plain of Arafat at sunrise today, the most important of the pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

“Pilgrims were accompanied by security personnel to organise the movement of the vast crowd and ensure pilgrims’ safety,” said the agency. “Various government sectors taking part in the Hajj have provided medical, emergency and catering services for pilgrims.”

Pilgrims from around the world are performing the fifth pillar of Islam. Photographers working for the agency have captured scenes of them heading from Mina to Arafat. All has gone “smoothly” so far.

Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, set the example for the rites of the pilgrimage, following in the footsteps of Prophet Abraham, peace be upon him. After sunset today, the pilgrims will begin their journey to Muzdalifah, where they will pray the sunset and evening prayers together and stay overnight. Following the dawn prayer tomorrow morning, they will return to Mina to complete the rituals of the Hajj.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Statistics of Hajj pilgrims in the past 54 years

asadian

Arafat Sermon to be translated in 20 languages

asadian

[Photos] Mecca: First Day of Hajj 2023

asadian

Iran’s Chargé d’affaires in Kuwait: Iran proposes formation of dialogue & regional cooperation forum

asadian

Bahrain: Shia Scholar Arrested Ahead of Hajj Pilgrimage

asadian

‘Largest Hajj pilgrimage in history’ begins

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.