SHAFAQNA-UNAMA report said that there have been 3,774 civilian casualties, including 1,095 civilian deaths in violence since August 2021.

In a report released on Tuesday, the UN’s mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded between August 15, 2021, and May this year.

Source: .aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com