Turkish president marks Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday marked the Muslim holiday of Eid-al Adha.

“I wish Eid al-Adha brings blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and all of humanity.

“Holidays are blessed days when we, as a nation, remember our unity and our eternal brotherhood,” Erdogan said in a video message.

Eid al-Adha is the time when the spirit of solidarity and sharing reaches its peak, Erdogan added.

“I believe that Eid al-Adha will further strengthen the atmosphere of brotherhood among our citizens in these months when our hearts are burning due to the Feb. 6 earthquakes,” he added.

Most majority-Muslim countries around the world, including Türkiye, will observe the four-day holiday starting on Wednesday.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com