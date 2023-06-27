UK: Activists urge government to drop Israel boycott bans

SHAFAQNA- The UK’s right to challenge Israel’s decades-long oppression of the Palestinians through the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement must be protected, two distinguished British-Palestinian activists said in a livestream conversation on the online media platform Palestine Deep Dive.

Defending the Right to Boycott: Confronting the UK’s Anti-BDS Bill was broadcast online in response to the Conservative British government’s decision to pursue legislation which would see UK public bodies prevented from sanctioning and boycotting Israel, which Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused of committing acts of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

Chaired by former Al-Jazeera correspondent Mark Seddon, the programme featured Ben Jamal, Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Aimee Shalan, Co-Director of pro-Palestinian rights organisation Makan and Chair of the British Palestinian Committee.

Source: aljazeera

