Egyptian government denies forcing worshippers to pay mosque electricity bills

SHAFAQNA-The Egyptian government has denied reports circulated on social media that authorities are forcing worshippers to pay mosque electricity bills.

The cabinet’s media centre said it had contacted the Awqaf Ministry, which dismissed the news as “baseless”.

However, the government explained that users will have to pay electricity bills for facilities associated with mosques including event halls, nurseries or administrative offices.

According to the government, the mosques’ renovation expenses as well as the construction of new mosques are paid separately, without affecting the services provided to worshippers.

Source: middleeastmonitor

