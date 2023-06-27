English
Poll: Kamala Harris hits record low for vice president net favorability

Kamala Harris

SHAFAQNA-Nearly half, 49%, of the respondents have a negative view of the vice president, according to a new NBC News survey.

The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32 percent of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the vice president.

Harris received a net negative rating of -17, which is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll.

For example, In October 2019, 38 percent of respondents had a negative view of Harris’ predecessor, former Vice President Pence, while 34 percent of those surveyed had a positive view of the now Republican Presidential candidate, according to the poll.

