BCHR calls to pressure Bahrain to stop torture inside prisons

SHAFAQNA- The Bahrain Center for Human Right called on United Nations to “pressure the Bahraini authorities to support the thousands of people in Bahrain who were victims of torture.

The center expressed in a statement marking the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, which falls on June 26, its deep concern about the continuation of torture in Bahrain, especially in investigation facilities to withdraw forced confession.

BCHR called to “Pressure the Bahraini authorities to stop torture in prisons, and release all prisoners of conscience, led by the academic Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace, who spent nearly two years of his hunger strike to demand the return of his cultural research confiscated by the Jaw Prison administration, and the prominent human rights activist Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja.”

The center also urged to “Work to put an end to torture in Bahrain and the prevailing culture of impunity in the country, and to conduct an independent investigation into all allegations of torture and ill-treatment, and oblige the Bahraini authorities to receive the Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Gail Edwards.”

Source: bahrainmirror

