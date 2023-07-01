UNHCR: Global refugee resettlement needs to increase by 2024

SHAFAQNA– UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, forecasts a significant increase in global refugee resettlement needs over the next year. More than 2.4 million refugees are in need of resettlement, a 20% increase from 2023, according to the Global Resettlement Needs Forecast for 2024 released today.

According to Reliefweb, as the refugee crisis deepens and new displacement situations emerge, urgent action is needed to address the growing challenges facing millions of refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

“We are witnessing an alarming increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, “It remains an important lifeline for those in need.” “I advocate for measures to strengthen multi-year and continuous resettlement commitments to provide security and protection to those in need and to share the responsibility of the international community for refugees. We urge all countries that have.” Estimated demand for 2024. Some 730,000 refugees need resettlement assistance, accounting for 30 per cent of global needs.

Syrian refugees

As the Syrian crisis enters its 13th year and remains the largest refugee situation, Syrian refugees continue to face the highest resettlement needs for the eighth year in a row, requiring urgent assistance worldwide Approximately 754,000 people are in need of resettlement.

Refugees from Afghanistan

Refugees from Afghanistan are estimated to have the second highest resettlement need, followed by refugees from South Sudan, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



In 2022, out of nearly 116,000 entries, only 58,457 refugees were able to leave the country for resettlement. UNHCR continues to emphasize the importance of providing more places for emergencies and medical cases and ensuring timely processing and departure.



By providing durable solutions, resettlement offers hope and a lifeline of protection for people at extreme risk, as well as reducing pressure on host countries and providing broader access to human resources. It plays an important role in strengthening the protection framework.

