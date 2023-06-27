English
Advisor to Iraq’s PM: Al-Hol camp is a ticking bomb

Al-Hol camp is a ticking bomb

SHAFAQNA-Advisor to the Prime Minister for Security Affairs, Khalid Al-Yaqoubi, said that the Al-Hol camp is a ticking bomb, not only related to Iraq.The camp is located outside Iraqi territory and includes all nationalities of the world and is protected by the international coalition forces as this file is complicated and dangerous.
He confirmed on Monday, that the terrorist groups in Iraq are besieged and their movement is very slow. He indicated that the Al-Hol camp file is complicated and dangerous.

“There are pockets of terrorist groups, but they are besieged. These groups seize the opportunity here or there, but as a result, their movement and maneuvering has become very weak,” said Al-Yaqoubi to the Iraqi News Agency – INA, highlighting, “The security forces are very skilled in this matter.”

He pointed out that “without the intervention of the international community to close this file, it will remain a serious threat not only to Iraq but to the region and the world as a whole.”

