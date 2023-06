SHAFAQNA- The Saudi National Statistics Authority has announced that a total of 1,845,045 Hujjaj are performing Hajj this year.

According to Haramain twitter account, the number of pilgrims from abroad is 1,660,915 and the number of domestic local pilgrims reaches to 184,130.

https://twitter.com/HaramainInfo/status/1673701099612823554?s=20