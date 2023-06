SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents a live broadcast on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 on the theme of “Arafat A’maal” in which the Dua Arafat is recited and the Arafat A’maal are performed.

The A’maal will being at 8pm and will be followed by Salaat at 9:33pm.

