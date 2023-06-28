English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Germany: 900 racist attacks against Muslims in 2022

0
900 racist attacks against Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Record 898 racist attacks targeting Muslims, an average of two attacks per day, were recorded in Germany in 2022.

This came in a report prepared by the Alliance against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate (CLAIM), which receives support from the German  Federal Ministry for Family Affairs.

According to the report, the attacks included physical and verbal attacks and hate speech against Muslims, in addition to damage to property and violence. Hijab wearing women in particular experienced insults and physical attacks in public spaces, followed by students.

Commenting on the report, head of CLAIM, Rima Hanano, said there is “an urgent need for solidarity by society with the victims of these attacks.” She added that the solution to combating this phenomenon is to “enlighten society sufficiently.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Abu Dhabi: Abrahamic Family House seeks to encourage interfaith dialogue

asadian

USA’s ‘no-fly’ list seems to target Muslims

asadian

Germany: Mosque gets threatening racist letter

asadian

The Role of Muslims of Soviet Union in Great Victory

asadian

Germany: Hijab-Wearing Muslim Woman Assaulted in Berlin Subway Station

asadian

Germany fears radicalization of far-right AfD party

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.