English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Human rightsOther News

UN’s Chief’s ‘list of shame’ for killing children adds Russia but omits Israel

0
UN Chief's 'list of shame' for killing children

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Chief Antonio Guterres despite repeated requests from human rights organizations, has left Israel’s army off the “list of shame” for killing children. This year Russia was added to the list.

Human rights organisations had made repeated requests that Israel be added to the UN’s blacklist over the killing and maiming of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour called UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s decision to leave Israel off the shame list a “big mistake”.

In the UN’s annual report on the treatment of children in conflict zones, which was distributed to members of the UN’s Security Council on Thursday (22 June 2023), Guterres said that he was “appalled by the high number of grave violations against children in Ukraine” in 2022.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Judicial reform package back on track in Israel

asadian

Russia: Wagner group agrees to withdraw forces

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

asadian

UN condemns Israeli use of ‘advanced military weaponry’ in Jenin refugee camp

asadian

UN’s Chief condemns Israel settler attacks as ‘acts of terrorism’

asadian

UN’s Chief Calls on Israel To Cease Illegal Settlements in Palestine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.