UN’s Chief’s ‘list of shame’ for killing children adds Russia but omits Israel

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Chief Antonio Guterres despite repeated requests from human rights organizations, has left Israel’s army off the “list of shame” for killing children. This year Russia was added to the list.

Human rights organisations had made repeated requests that Israel be added to the UN’s blacklist over the killing and maiming of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour called UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s decision to leave Israel off the shame list a “big mistake”.

In the UN’s annual report on the treatment of children in conflict zones, which was distributed to members of the UN’s Security Council on Thursday (22 June 2023), Guterres said that he was “appalled by the high number of grave violations against children in Ukraine” in 2022.

Source: aljazeera

