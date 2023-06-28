English
International Shia News Agency
Expansion of Israeli settlements threatening viability of future Palestinian state

0
future Palestinian State

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Envoy for the Middle East (West Asia), Tor Wennesland, said he remains “deeply troubled by the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, that fuels violence and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian State.”

He expressed deep concern Tuesday about escalating violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, at times with the assistance of Israeli security forces.

“I am particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities, sometimes in the proximity of Israeli security forces,” Wennesland told Security Council members.

“Israel, as the occupying Power, has an obligation to protect Palestinians and their property in the occupied Palestinian territory and to ensure prompt, independent, impartial, and transparent investigations into all acts of violence,” he said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

